Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 137.15% from the stock’s current price.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of RRGB traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 358,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,723. The company has a market cap of $117.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 889,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 110,626 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 637,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 119,351 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

