Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Plans Dividend of GBX 115.90

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.47) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.3 %

RKT stock opened at GBX 4,995 ($63.36) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,973 ($63.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,570 ($83.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.02, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,620.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,629.13.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,380 ($68.24), for a total value of £70,531.80 ($89,461.95). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.