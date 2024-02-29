Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five9 (FIVN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) recently:

2/22/2024 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 330,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Five9 by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 306,251 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

