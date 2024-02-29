RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RICK opened at $56.65 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

