RB Global (NYSE:RBA) PT Raised to $90.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NYSE:RBA opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

