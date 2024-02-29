Raymond James Upgrades Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $12.35 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $857.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Weave Communications by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Weave Communications by 245.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

