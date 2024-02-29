Raymond James Comments on RB Global, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for RB Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.21%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

RBA stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

