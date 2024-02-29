Radius Recycling, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radius Recycling in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Radius Recycling’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling Price Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $573.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. Radius Recycling has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. Radius Recycling had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.79%.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.