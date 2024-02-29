Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,299 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

