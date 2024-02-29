Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 285,047 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1,494.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,047 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Quanta Services worth $56,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $238.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $241.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

