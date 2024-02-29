Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $48.97 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 616,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,965,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.15% of DoorDash as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.27.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,171,330. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DASH opened at $122.44 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

