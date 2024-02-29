Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $47.28 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 240,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $250.31 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $252.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

