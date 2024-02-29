Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,719 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of LKQ worth $43,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. LKQ’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

