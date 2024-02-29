Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $37.99 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 58,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

