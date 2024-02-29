Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $36.76 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,559 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.47% of Lear worth $36,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after buying an additional 182,241 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Lear Stock Up 0.6 %

LEA stock opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.68. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

