Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.77% of THOR Industries worth $39,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

THO opened at $126.74 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

