Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1,025.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157,079 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Pure Storage worth $45,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 221.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

