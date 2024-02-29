Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 751,938 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,938 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $42,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

