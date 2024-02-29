Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 358,121 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 160.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,714 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,121 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $37,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 667,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57,570 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,714,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

