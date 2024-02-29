Quantum Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and $14.71 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015125 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00016105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.22 or 1.00053756 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001141 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00179293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008064 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

