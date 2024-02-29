Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $238.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average of $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $241.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

