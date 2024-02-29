Quaker Chemical Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $197.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,424,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after purchasing an additional 90,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.