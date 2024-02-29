Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Reduced by Analyst

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STERIS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS stock opened at $231.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.63. STERIS has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

