Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $40.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

