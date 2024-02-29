Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camping World in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Camping World’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CWH. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE CWH opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Camping World has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 932.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.16%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.