Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Model N, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Model N in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE MODN opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after buying an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,216,000 after buying an additional 206,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,002,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,894. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

