Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. Palomar has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Palomar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $121,540.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,911.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

