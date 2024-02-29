Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Boosted by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 891,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 191,452 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 480.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 219,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,751. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

