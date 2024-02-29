Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reduced by Analyst

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progyny in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Progyny Trading Down 15.1 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after purchasing an additional 353,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,484,000 after acquiring an additional 112,549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Progyny by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

