Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lifted by William Blair

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $173.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,038.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,941. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.