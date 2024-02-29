Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itron in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. Itron has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $46,685.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $807,490. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth $11,944,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Itron by 313.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

