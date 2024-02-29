Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. Lowered by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DORM

Dorman Products Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $96.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,507,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.