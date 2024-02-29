Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Asure Software, Inc. Cut by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asure Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Asure Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

ASUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 340,177 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 671,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

