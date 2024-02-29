Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.74 EPS.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after acquiring an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
