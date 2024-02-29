Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Issued By Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.47.

TSE BTO opened at C$3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

