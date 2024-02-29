Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Puyi Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUYI opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Puyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Institutional Trading of Puyi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

