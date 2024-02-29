Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,840 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Prudential stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

