Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

PGNY stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. Progyny has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

