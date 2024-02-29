Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Outperform Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGNY. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $34.65 on Monday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,484,000 after buying an additional 112,549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Progyny by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,192 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

