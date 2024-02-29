Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 352,414.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after buying an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 282.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

