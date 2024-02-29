Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Gap Down to $56.07

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.07, but opened at $53.60. Progress Software shares last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 104,983 shares.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,126,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,318 shares of company stock worth $4,460,744. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,308,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,737,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,751,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 326,780 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

