Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AU. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.