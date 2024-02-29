Profund Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

