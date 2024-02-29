Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,069,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after buying an additional 251,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.