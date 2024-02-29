Profund Advisors LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in H World Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in H World Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of H World Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

