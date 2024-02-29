Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $132.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $112.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

