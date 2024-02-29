Profund Advisors LLC Buys 16 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total value of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,111,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,720 shares of company stock worth $135,556,161. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,172.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,077.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $960.12. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

