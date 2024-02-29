Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells $4,821,679.40 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 65,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $4,821,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,295,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,328,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

