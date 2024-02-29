ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE PRA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,011. The firm has a market cap of $635.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $296.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.74 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $2,988,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $583,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

