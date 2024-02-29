Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.09.

PRVA stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after buying an additional 9,319,052 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $237,364,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,218 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

